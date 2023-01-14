Defiance County commissioners will not meet Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Commissioners plan to hold a special session at 9 a.m. Tuesday to approve vouchers and other financial matters before convening a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday and handling three items during their next regular meeting Thursday that will begin at 9 a.m.
Following general session to start, commissioners will receive updates from the county’s child support enforcement agency director, Crystal Slattman, at 10 a.m., hold a public hearing on community development block grant funds at 10:30 a.m. and meeting with Patrick McColley of the state treasurer’s office at 11 a.m.
Defiance’s city planning commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider two items.
The commission will review site plans proposed by Roger Leblanc at 945 N.C. Clinton St. and by KCC Investment Properties for a multi-purpose building at 211 Carpenter Road.
Board meeting---
The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday at 7 a.m. in the board room.
Henry County:
CIC meeting---
The Henry County Community Improvement Corporation board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 104 E. Washington St., suite 107, Napoleon.
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider six legislative during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave., and receive Mayor Jason Maassel’s annual state of the city address.
Scheduled for second readings are two ordinances authorizing pay increases for the city finance and law directors.
Set for first readings are an ordinance allowing ODOT to work inside the city limits on the Ohio 108 roundabout project, an ordinance supplementing the city’s annual appropriation measure, an ordinance authorizing appropriation transfers and a resolution approving a schedule for participation in AMP’s energy savings program.
