Defiance City Council will consider two legislative items and receive a presentation during its meeting at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a third amendment to a lease agreement with Defiance Holdings, LLC, and a contract for continued monitoring of flow meters throughout the city’s sewer system.
Council also will receive an update from Kirstie Mack of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau on Defiance’s bicentennial activities this year.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 11 a.m. and Dog Warden Randy Vogel at 11:30 a.m. before discussing the MARCS communications tower project in Hicksville with Sheriff Doug Engel and E911 Director Matt Hanenkrath at 1:30 p.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday when they will conduct interviews with two engineering firms interested in providing services for the courthouse elevator addition project.
Traffic statistics---
The Defiance County Safe Communities Coalition reported two traffic crash fatalities in Defiance County from Oct. 1-Dec. 31. This compares to one fatal crash in Defiance County during the same months in 2021.
In 2022, Defiance County had five traffic fatalities as compared to nine traffic fatalities in 2021.
As of Jan. 3, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office reported 1,269 confirmed traffic crash fatalities for 2022 statewide as compared to 1,356 fatalities in 2021, a 6% decrease.
