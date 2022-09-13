Defiance City Council will hold a public hearing on a rezoning measure and consider two ordinances during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The public hearing will open the meeting and consider the overlay rezoning of a proposed condominium project for Williamstown Investments, LLC, at 150 E. River Drive.
Scheduled foe first readings are ordinances authorizing the purchase of a cot and power loader for the fire department, and establishing a fund for downtown building facade improvements.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Amy Francis, senior services director, at 10 a.m. and the county’s metro parks bard at 10:30 a.m. before discussing feral cats at 11 a.m. with Judith Speiser.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Board meeting---
The Ayersville Local Board of Education has scheduled a regular board meeting next Monday at 6 p.m. in the Board Room.
Fulton County:
Traffic enforcement---
From the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” blitz, Aug. 19-Sept. 5, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports these results: 91 traffic stops, 21 speeding citations and one no an operator’s license citation. In addition, 73 warnings were issued.
