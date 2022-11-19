Defiance County commissioners received an update from the county’s wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch, during their Thursday meeting but an update from the county’s metropolitan parks board was canceled.
Fritch reported billing out $85,273.04 in October, collecting $77,397.07 and having expenses of $111,794.46.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners will receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. and DDVB Director Kirstie Mack at 11 a.m.
Planning commission---
Defiance’s city planning commission will consider two agenda items during its meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The first is a zoning variance request by Kasuga and Brown, LLC, for property at 1965-1973 S. Jefferson Ave. The request concerns minimum lot size and frontage on a public street.
The second agenda item is a request by Kassarah Bradford for a conditional use permit at 1450 S. Clinton St. for a tattoo parlor.
Free meal---
Defiance Amvets Post 1991, 1795 Spruce St., will offer a free meal on Thanksgiving Day.
Serving time will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and food can be prepared in to-go boxes, if necessary.
The menu will include turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, bread and drinks.
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider 20 legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave.
This includes 14 first readings, one second reading and five third readings.
Among the first readings is the city’s 2023 budget ordinance and ordinances creating the positions of geographic information systems technician and assistant police chief.
Paulding County:
Local musical---
Grover Hill Elementary School’s fourth, fifth and sixth grade classes will present “It’s Christmas Carol!” — a modern adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” — on Dec. 8.
Two productions of the musical will be featured at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The school is located at 101 N. Monroe St., Grover Hill.
