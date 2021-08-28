PAYNE — The Reuben J. Smith American Legion Post 297 of Payne will host a Centennial celebration on Sept. 11 at 230 North Main St., Payne (across from Dollar General).

Among the events planned for the day, there will be a poker run at 10 a.m., car cruise in from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., kids activities at the Rock Youth Center from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., a parade through town beginning at 2:30 p.m., live disc jockey from 3:30-7 p.m.), music by Erastus from 7-9:15 p.m. and 10-11:45 p.m., and a fireworks spectacular at 9:30 p.m..

A special presentation will be held beginning at 4 p.m., including a Payne Rock Star presentation as well as special guest speakers from the American Legion. A Chicken/Pulled Pork Barbecue will be held starting at 5 p.m., which is free to all veterans and spouses, while the Sons of the American Legion will be selling brats, burgers and hot dogs beginning at 6:30 p.m.

