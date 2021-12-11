Ivy Pennington

IVY PENNINGTON

PAULDING — Ivy Pennington, 7-year-old daughter of Josh and Jessica Pennington of Paulding, recently was crowned Mega Highpoint Supreme and given the title of “Little Miss Northwest Ohio” by America’s Best Pageant.

Pennington will now advance to America’s Best National Pageant, which will be held Sept. 9-11, 2022, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., where she will represent Paulding County and all of Northwest Ohio. America’s Best Pageant promotes community involvement and good citizenship.

Pennington is a first-grade student at Paulding Elementary School.

