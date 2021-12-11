JPHS donation from VFW587
Photo courtesy of Melinda Krick

VFW Post 587 of Paulding recently donated $1,000 to the John Paulding Historical Society (JPHS). The historical society’s museum collection includes military uniforms, photographs, equipment, flags and other memorabilia. Here, JPHS treasurer Patti Boundy accepts the donation from Dan Wilder, a VFW post director.

