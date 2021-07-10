Paulding High School class of 1949 held its 72nd anniversary reunion on June 26 at the Pancake House in Paulding. Six graduates and classmates attended along with several family members. Pictured above are, from left: Ben Manz, Carl Thompson, Alvin Manz, Jim Morisy, Kenny Woodring and Coe Gordon. Letters, emails and other communications from a number of classmates were shared. The next reunion is scheduled for noon on June 25, 2022, at the Pancake House in Paulding. All classmates, as well as graduates, are welcome to attend.
