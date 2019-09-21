Estee Miller, a 2017 graduate of Paulding High School, was named homecoming queen during festivities Sept. 14 at Bowling Green State University. Here, Miller is crowned by 2018 homecoming queen, Shannon Cleary. Miller will graduate from BGSU in May of 2020.
