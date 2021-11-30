Paulding Eagles Auxiliary donation
Photo courtesy of Cindy Kauser

The Paulding Eagles Ladies Auxiliary recently donated $1,000 to the Paulding County Opportunity Center to put toward Christmas dinners and gifts for the students. Pictured here are: Cindy Kauser (left), Auxiliary trustee; Marsha Bennett, Auxiliary president; and Keith Rydell, Paulding County Opportunity Center Director.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments