The Paulding Eagles Ladies Auxiliary recently donated $1,000 to the Paulding County Opportunity Center to put toward Christmas dinners and gifts for the students. Pictured here are: Cindy Kauser (left), Auxiliary trustee; Marsha Bennett, Auxiliary president; and Keith Rydell, Paulding County Opportunity Center Director.
