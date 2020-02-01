CECIL — The Paulding County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Vagabond Village located on Paulding County 424 near here.
There will be no business meeting and no reservations are needed. All retired teachers and other retired school employees are invited to attend.
Donations for local food pantries and for the Paulding County Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund will be appreciated.
