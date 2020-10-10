The VFW Post 3360, Defiance, will sponsor Patriot’s Pen essay contest. This nationwide contest is for grades 6-8 students. The theme is “What is Patriotism to Me.”
The essay should be 300-400 words and is due Oct. 31. Essays will be judged on thorough knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity of ideas.
Students may attend public, private or homeschooled to be eligible. For more information, contact your teacher, school counselors or log on to www.vfw.org.
