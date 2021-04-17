Noah Batt and Noah Gears of Boy Scout Troop 77, sponsored by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Defiance, each earned Eagle Scout rank during a Court of Honor on April 11.
Batt, 17, is the son of Kyle and Tina Batt of Defiance. For his service project, Batt planned, coordinated and directed installation of permanent trash receptacles for the City of Defiance at the reservoir walking trails.
The project was coordinated with the assistance of Rob Cereghin, division head at the Defiance Parks and Recreation Department. The plastic barrels that had been in use were unsightly and would occasionally get blown over in gusty winds. The new trash receptacles are in wooden holders that were installed on concrete bases.
While the city furnished the holders and trash receptacles, Batt was tasked with securing funds for all auxiliary materials, such as wood for the concrete frames and the concrete itself.
Batt explained he was challenged by these leadership responsibilities because he is used to being on the receiving side when orders are given.
Said Batt: “I felt a great sense of accomplishment and pride in the project for how it turned out.”
Batt ended his Boy Scout career, as a youth, with 22 merit badges and has served Troop 77 in the positions of patrol leader, and assistant senior patrol leader. Additionally, he has accumulated 46 nights of camping and 55 hours of community service (not including time spent on his Eagle service project).
Batt is a senior at Defiance High School and is uncertain about his future plans, however, he is considering serving the country by either enlisting or attending college through the ROTC program.
Gears, 17, is the son of James and Heather Gears of Defiance. For his service project, Gears planned, coordinated and directed moving, repairing, and upgrading an outdoor storage shed at the Central Local Schools complex in Sherwood.
His project was planned and coordinated under the direction of Steve Arnold, superintendent, and carried out under Philip Hetrick, director of maintenance. The shed presented a safety issue at its former location adjacent to the elementary school playground and was moved to a location adjacent to the Fairview High School softball field.
Repairs were made which included securing loose paneling, installing new trim boards, building new shelves and building a flip-down ramp. The exterior was re-painted in Fairview black and gold. In order to move the shed, Gears designed and directed the construction of a sled, which was slid under the shed after it was raised using hydraulic hand jacks.
Gears began his scouting involvement with Troop 139 in Sherwood prior to transferring to Troop 77. All total, he currently has earned 27 merit badges, and while a member of Troop 77 has served in leadership positions of patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, and senior patrol leader. Additionally, he has accumulated 65 nights of camping, hiked over 80 miles, and has provided nearly 35 hours of community service (not including time spent on his Eagle Service Project).
In addition, Gears is an active member in Venture Crew 265 of Wauseon.
Gears, who is employed at Chief Supermarket, is in his senior year at Fairview High School and plans to further his education by studying business management, aspiring to work in retail management.
Less than ½ of 1% of the male population earns Eagle rank, and fewer than 4% of youth in the Boy Scout program are able to reach the heights of Eagle Scout. Eagle is the only youth award recognized by the U.S. Congress, and is the only civilian award allowed to be worn on a military uniform.
To attain the Eagle rank, there are several key aspects included in the requirements. In addition to earning 21 merit badges, a Boy Scout must hold several positions of leadership within the troop, and complete a community service project in which he plans and coordinates the materials as well as the manpower.
It is the ultimate test of displaying leadership skills learned along the scouting trail. All Eagle requirements must be completed prior to the scout turning 18.
Scouting is open to any young man or woman between the ages of 11 and 18. Youth interested in joining Troop 77 can contact Scoutmaster Elliott at 419-395-1965, or the church offices at 419-782-7121.
