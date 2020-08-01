DELTA — The Fulton County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society is planning to bring old copies of newspapers online for all to read.

The plan is to have 10 rolls of microfilm, which contain the oldest Wauseon newspapers (1868-86), digitized and made available to read online.

Old newspapers are educational and entertaining, giving a glimpse into life in northwest Ohio more than 100 years ago.

For more information or to make a donation to this project, visit www.fultoncoogs.org or visit their facebook page at www.facebook.com/OGSFulton.

