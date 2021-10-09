COLUMBUS — Since 2013, the Ohio Department of Aging and the Ohio Association of Gerontology and Education have teamed up to offer the Ohio Scholars in Aging program. The program is for undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled in an accredited educational institution in Ohio. Participants benefit from the opportunity to learn about aging-related policy-making, establish professional contacts, and gain career knowledge and skills in the field of aging.
“Ohio’s older adult population is growing and so is our need for future leaders who are armed with the knowledge and connections necessary to create innovative and responsive services and policy,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the department. “Ohio Scholars in Aging provides tomorrows leaders with unique insights that will open new doors for them and the older adults in their communities.”
The program is open to emerging professionals in a variety of careers. These can include students of nutrition and allied health sciences, city and regional planning, gerontology, social work, or other relevant focus areas.
The program is free and participants who complete all requirements will receive a $1,000 stipend. Participants must complete an internship or project with a community organization.
The internship or project must be at least 45 hours. In addition, participants must attend three meetings with the Ohio Department of Aging, attend an all-day experience at their local area agency on aging, and prepare a poster presentation for the annual conference of the Ohio Association of Gerontology Education.
Applications are being accepted through Oct. 31. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/scholarsinaging to learn more and to apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.