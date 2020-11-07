Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met virtually in October. Members on the Zoom call included: Kim Beek, Nan Bretz, Caren Bush, Cathy Croninger, Jan Strauss, Suzanne Geis, Ann Hange, Mary Heisler, Sandra Honemann, Nancy Hoover, Nancy Miller, Helene Moog, Deb Opdycke, Candi Overmyer, Kim Spiess, Janet Steffy, Mary Williams, Bev Wittes and guest speaker Liz Keel.
Keel, who has been with the Maumee Valley Planning Organization for 25 years, outlined some of the many duties of the social service organization, noting that MVPO partners with other organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the land bank of northwest Ohio, USDA out of Findlay and Regional Fairness in Housing.
Following the program, a meeting was held which included a presentation of the new budget and discussion on how the group can recognize first-time teachers and possibly all active teachers during this uncertain time when the demands and challenges on teachers is so great. Members were asked to be thinking of ways to help.
The November in-person joint meeting with Beta Eta Chapter has been cancelled but another Zoom gathering of Beta Zeta members is being planned for November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.