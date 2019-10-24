Janet Steffy

Janet Steffy speaks to Beta Zeta members about her retirement job as an on-site coordinator for the Staff Development for Educators program.

ARCHBOLD — The Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met recently at Northwest State Community College.

New program books were distributed and a service to community project for the Adriel Center in Archbold was outlined. A project to provide welcome/honor gifts to new teachers in the four-county area also was discussed. Members were reminded to save plastic grocery bags for the March meeting as the program will be a presentation on the “bag ministry.”

Following the business meeting, Beta Zeta member Janet Steffy shared information about her retirement job as an on-site coordinator for the Staff Development for Educators program. She told of her travels to various conference sites as liaison between presenters and sites and as a trouble shooter. She shared many of her experiences as she works to ensure that a conference or seminar goes smoothly and anticipates the needs of the presenters.

Festive fall decorations were prepared by the hostess committee Kelly Phillips, Bretta Pendleton, Ann Hange and Candi Overmyer.

