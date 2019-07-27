Oakwood reunion
Photo courtesy of Ralph Hahn

The Oakwood High School class of 1969 is planning its 50-year reunion. Plans are being made to have a social time on Sept. 1 from 1-4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Oakwood prior to the alumni banquet. All former classmates and guests are invited to attend. Not all contact information is up-to-date and the committee doesn’t want to overlook anyone. Contact Jackie (Meeks) Hyman at 419-399-4659 or 419-399-4916 to confirm your contact information. Planning the 1969 class reunion are Linda (Goings) Watson (left), Bonnie Sherry (center) and Hyman. Not pictured are Tinker (Gloria Finnegan) Aden, Glenn Anspach and Ralph Hahn.

Load comments