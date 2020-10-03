HICKSVILLE — Several members of the Joel Frost Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) met outdoors at the pavilion in the Hicksville Memorial Park Sept. 10. An excerpt from the organization’s publication “The National Defender” was particularly inspiring during this season.
Laurie Parker Nesbitt, the current chairperson of the National Defense Committee of the NSDAR reminds us that ours “is not a political organization nor do we lobby. It does not endorse political candidates at any level, either to its membership or to the public, and DAR members are not to endorse candidates as DAR members.” Yet at the same time the committee encourages members to “Register [to vote] and exercise this constitutional right at both primary and regular elections. Encourage others to do so. Vote intelligently; be informed by studying the issues and the stands of the candidates.”
She said that Voting in America is at once a privilege, a right, and a responsibility. She offered two inspiring quotations. Theodore Hesburgh once referred to voting as “a Civic Sacrament”; and Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter.”
NSDAR is a service organization where membership hinges on documented genealogy to a person who served the cause of America’s independence from England nearly 250 years ago. It is a precious heritage and can sometimes be very difficult to establish all the necessary proofs. Service activities are aimed at veteran and active military, community, education, historical preservation, genealogy, conservation, citizenship, and many other areas. NSDAR promotes love of county since 1891. Find more information at www.dar.org
