Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met recently at St. John United Church of Christ in Defiance and hosted the Beta Eta Chapter.
Following a short business meeting, both chapters joined to celebrate the end of the 80th year since their founding on Dec. 2, 1939, with cupcakes and singing.
The program for the meeting was presented by Will Miller, vice president of the Flag City Honor Flight. Miller told of the success of the Honor Flight program which allows veterans to participate in a one-day trip to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. He emphasized the importance of donation and volunteers to the program. In addition to the trips themselves, the veterans are given a reception at the end of the trip which includes mail call bags containing letters of appreciation from family, friends and even strangers to make sure the veterans receive a proper welcome home and thank you for their service.
Decorations were prepared by the hostess committee: Bev Wittes, Mary Williams, Carol Agler and Sue Hammer.
Members attending from Beta Zeta were: Carol Agler, Kim Beek, Nan Bretz, Caren Bush, Cathy Croninger, Suzanne Geis, Susan Hammer, Ann Hange, Millie Holzer, Diane Meyer, Nancy Miller, Kelley Phillips, Carol Rorick, Bonnie Sasaki, Kim Spiess, Janet Steffy, Linda Wagner, Renee Weaver, Sharyn Wheeler, Mary Williams and Bev Wittes.
