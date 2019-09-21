MANSFIELD — Ney resident Jeffrey Core has had a watermedia painting selected for Watercolor Ohio 2019, the 42nd annual juried Ohio Watercolor Society Exhibition at the Mansfield Art Center, Mansfield.
The exhibition will open on Sept. 28 and runs through Oct. 27. An opening reception by the Ohio Watercolor Society will be held Sept. 28 at 1 p.m.
This competitive juried show annually attracts entries from throughout the state. Chosen for the exhibition were 79 paintings from 275 entries.
A nationally recognized juror from outside Ohio juried the show. This year’s juror was William Vsrcak of Pittsburgh, Pa. He is a freelance artist/illustrator and signature member of the American Watercolor Society, the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Society of Illustrators.
An exhibition of works, including all of the award winners, will tour the state following the exhibition at the Mansfield Art Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.