FLORIDA — The Florida Public Library recently hosted rural Florida resident and third-grade teacher Christy Eberle. Eberle entertained the children with her use of books and puppets to present her program about “The Old Woman Who Swallowed a Fly.”
Upcoming events at the library include Cupcake Afternoons on Aug. 19-20. Everyone is welcome to stop by and decorate a cupcake of their choice to celebrate the end of summer.
On Aug. 22 at 4 p.m., Jerry Lindhorst will present a program about the history of Florida. This presentation is open to anyone who would like to learn more about the early days along the canal, as well as share memories they have about Florida.
During all of August, the library will feature displays of photographs, school annuals and memorabilia from Florida.
