EDON — Rosemary Nester of Edon will celebrate her 92nd birthday on April 15.
The widow of the late Otis Nester, she has four sons: Bill (Deb) Nester, Randy (Ruth) Nester; Dave Nester; and Milt (Deb) Nester.
Nester enjoys spending time with her family, word searches and daily devotional and scripture readings with friends.
Birthday wishes my be sent to 2630 County Road H, Edon, 43518.
