ROSEMARY NESTER

EDON — On April 15, 2020, Rosemary Nester of Edon will turn 91.

The widow of Otis Nester, Rosemary has four children: Bill (Deb) Nester; Randy (Ruth) Nester; Dave Nester; and Milt (Deb) Nester.

Birthday wishes may be sent to 2630 County Road H, Edon 43518.

