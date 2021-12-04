Bill Hesselschwardt, a member of Defiance Lodge No. 2094, Loyal Order of Moose, was summoned to receive the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. The conferral was held in the House of God at Mooseheart, Ill., on June 5. A ceremony honoring this achievement was held recently at the Defiance Lodge with friends and family in attendance.
The degree, currently held by less than one-half of one percent of the members of the fraternity throughout the United States, Canada, and Great Britain, is the Order’s ultimate reward for exceptional devotion to the principles and ideals of caring for children and senior members, and is earned only by members who have given years of ‘above-the-call-of-duty’ service to the Loyal Order of Moose and its principle philanthropic endeavors of Mooseheart, a city for children in need, located forty miles west of Chicago, and Moosehaven, a retirement community for senior members, located on the banks of the St. Johns River in Orange Park, FL.
The Pilgrim Degree ceremony, traditionally held on the same day as the commencement exercises for Mooseheart High School, is conferred only inside Mooseheart’s House of God, the multi-denominational cathedral built in 1950.
Members receiving this Degree are entitled to wear a much-coveted gold blazer, which is formally presented to the honoree during a special ceremony attended by other Pilgrims, members of the higher degrees of both the Loyal Order of Moose and Women of the Moose, family, friends, community leaders, and other members of the Order. Bill Hesselschwardt was also honored by Moose International CEO, Scott Hart in Columbus on Sept. 25. Also present were leaders of the Ohio State Moose Association to offer their congratulations to Brother Hesselschwardt.
The Moose is an international organization of men and women, dedicated to caring for children and seniors, bringing communities closer together, and celebrating life. Jointly, these members tirelessly volunteer their time and talent to assist people in need and make our communities better places to live and raise our families.
The organization operates over 1,600 Moose Centers throughout North America and Great Britain, providing members with wholesome family, social, and sports activities. To learn more about what Moose members are doing in the communities in your area, visit www.mooseintl.org
