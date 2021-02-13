Tim Meyer

TAS Aviation, Defiance, has announced that Tim Meyer will be retiring on Feb. 26 after 21 years with the business. During that time, Meyer has served as a flight instructor, commercial pilot, grounds personnel, bookkeeper and more.

Those who wish to send him a card of congratulations my send it to: Tim Meyers, TAS Aviation, 20399 Airport Road, Defiance, 43512.

