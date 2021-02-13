TAS Aviation, Defiance, has announced that Tim Meyer will be retiring on Feb. 26 after 21 years with the business. During that time, Meyer has served as a flight instructor, commercial pilot, grounds personnel, bookkeeper and more.
Those who wish to send him a card of congratulations my send it to: Tim Meyers, TAS Aviation, 20399 Airport Road, Defiance, 43512.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.