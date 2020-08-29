DELTA — Two members of the Fulton County Chapter successfully proved their ancestors into First Families of Fulton County this year.
Member Jeanne Zellner Luhr, from Louisville, Ky., was recognized for proving the following:
• First Families of Fulton County, Ohio (lived in Fulton County before Dec. 31, 1860): Michael Krieger, Mary Magdalene Dietz Krieger and Simon Krieger
• Centennial Families of Fulton County, Ohio, (lived in Fulton County 100 years prior to the date of application): Daniel Foster and Henrietta Schrieve Foster, Harriet M Kellogg, Emery Krieger and Leah Bell Foster Krieger
• Civil War Families of Fulton County (served in the Civil War and/or lived in Fulton County: Daniel Foster
Member Nancy Peters Hagerman was recognized for proving the following:
• First Families of Fulton County, Ohio: John Baldwin, Lucy Ann Clingerman Baldwin; and William Baldwin
• Centennial Families of Fulton County, Ohio: Raymond Peters and Irene May Churchill Peters, Tressa May Baldwin Churchill and Frank Perry Churchill; Marie Celestine Higley Baldwin
Each member received a certificate and pin in acknowledgement of their work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.