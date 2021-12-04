Defiance resident Lester Sauer celebrated his 100th birthday on Nov. 27 at Kingsbury Place in Defiance. Along with a special Ohio State University birthday cake, Sauer was presented with a proclamation from Defiance Mayor Mike McCann to commemorate his 100th birthday.
