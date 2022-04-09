TOLEDO — The Toledo Colony of Mayflower descendants in the State of Ohio met for the colony spring meeting on March 26 at Ohio Living Swan Creek Retirement Village here.
Attending from Antwerp were Caroline Wells Longardner, descendant of pilgrim, George Soule and her guest, Alexander Fodor.
Following lunch, local historian, Peter Wilhelm gave a talk entitled “Native People of Northwestern Ohio.” He previously had spoken about the Great Black Swamp.
Wilhelm mentioned retired Defiance College professor, historian and author Randall Buchman, noting that he “has written more about Indians than anyone east of the Mississippi River.”
Among other things, he also went on to explain that every Ohio county but one (Henry) has evidence of Indian mounds while Paulding County has evidence of them along the Maumee River.
Many of the guests took historical type items and information from their local counties for the packets for the upcoming conference in May in Perrysburg. Colony members were urged to attend and to volunteer to help with the final details.
For more information contact Lt. Gov. Susan Fisher of the Toledo Colony at 517-238-5302.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.