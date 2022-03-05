The Defiance County Genealogical Society met on February 28, when Mary Williams told, while researching her family tree, she discovered an ancestor who was tried, found guilty, and hanged for being a witch. Williams is one of an estimated 15 million Americans who can claim a connection to the witch-hunt tragedies.
According to Williams’ report, numerous individuals were accused of witchcraft for a period of time in Colonial Salem in the 1600s, and it only required one witness to send someone to trial. One of the absurd tests to prove someone guilty was the use of a dunking chair. If the accused came to the surface of the water quickly, she was declared to be a witch. Otherwise, she was innocent but may have drowned. Another test was to make the devout Puritan to say the Lord’s Prayer without a single error. One little mistake and she was declared to be a witch. Sometimes the defendant was undressed to look for “marks of the devil” on her body such as a mole or freckle.
Some of the unreasonable motives for witch accusations were simply a matter of wanting someone’s property or if someone looked or acted different or just for entertainment.
In 2009, Williams and her granddaughter Kate visited Salem where they located the Salem Witch Trials Memorial. There they found a projection from the memorial wall with the name of their ancestor, Mary Towne Easty, who was hanged on September 22, 1692, with seven others. Alongside of her name was written her last plea to the judge “The Lord above knows my innocence. If it be possible, let no more innocent blood be shed.” Williams and her granddaughter placed flowers on her memorial.
The “Hanging Judge Hawthorne” who gave the guilty verdict in Mary Easty’s case was the grandfather of the famous author, Nathaniel Hawthorne. Fortunately, the witch trials came to an end in 1693.
The next meeting of the DCGS will be on March 28, when Renee Hopper of the Defiance Library will give a program on using the Newspaper Archives databased website through the local library. Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster Street, Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
