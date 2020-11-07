MCL on WBGU
Photo courtesy of Butch Cooper

In honor of Veterans Day, WBGU-PBS channel 27, Bowling Green, recorded a segment of the program “The Journal” featuring local members of Marine Corps League 758. They discussed the history of the Marine Corps League, its activities, programs and helping Defiance area veterans. Pictured with host Steve Kendall (center) are MCL 758 members, from left: John Daeger, Ken Steffel, Butch Cooper and Jim Hitchcock. The program originally aired on Thursday, but will be rerun Sunday at 3:30 p.m. MCL 758 meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Defiance VFW Post.

Load comments