SPENCERVILLE, Ind. — Area high school students in grades 9-12 are eligible to earn $200, $400 or $800 at the state level of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) essay contest as well as national scholarships worth $1,000, $2,500 or $5,000 by writing an essay about the American Revolution. Students submitting essays may attend public, private or home school environments.
The Knight essay competition is sponsored by the local chapter of SAR — a lineage organization whose members trace their forefathers back to serving in the American Revolution. The 800-word essays discuss historic subjects dealing with an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence or framing of the U.S. Constitution.
“We live in challenging times, and this essay competition provides students an opportunity to think critically and express themselves on matters dealing with our nation’s history,” said James Hamilton, SAR Knight essay chairman for the Northwest Territory Chapter. “The Knight Essay competition is a great opportunity to earn valuable scholarships for use beyond high school.”
Local SAR chapters select winning essays from their community and forward them to the state and national levels for additional consideration. Rules and more details of the Knight Essay are displayed at www.ohssar.org/copy-of-eagle-scout website, under Youth Programs. Entries are due to the Northwest Territory chapter no later than Dec. 31.
Ohio students living in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties are eligible to participate in this competition.
