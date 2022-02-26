American Legion Posts 680, from Ney, and 137, from Farmer, have selected Fairview High School students Quinton Smith, Lester Smith, and Michael Mansel-Pleydell to attend this year’s American Legion Buckeye Boys State to be held June 12-19 on the campus of Miami University, Oxford.
Quinton Smith is involved in wrestling, football, music, and has received awards for mathematics. His parents are Lyle and Delicia Smith.
Lester Smith participates in golf, archery, band, and is in the National Honor Society. His parents are Ryan and Heather Smith.
Mansel-Pleydell is in marching band, musicals, concert choir, archery, and golf. He is also active in his church youth group. His parents are John and Rebecca Mansel-Pleydell.
Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day, intensive education program focusing on the operation of a hypothetical state’s government. Each participant will play a part in the operation of this state’s government, at the local, county, and state levels. Participants are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties, and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective, practical, and nonpartisan with city, county, and state government operated by the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band, and recreation.
