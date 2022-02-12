Mary Williams will present her program, “Witches of Salem: The Story of One Accused,” at the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society (DCGS) on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of St. Johns United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance.

According to the New England Historical Genealogical Society, an estimated 15 million Americans can claim a connection to the Salem Witch Trials, the 329-year-old witch hunt tragedy. Many know of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” which tells of several women who were found guilty and hanged. One of these was Rebecca Nurse, a sister to Mary Estey. When Mary Estey was arrested on April 21, 1692, all three of the living daughters of Topsfield’s William and Joanna Towne had been accused of witchcraft.

At the local meeting on Feb. 28, in the fellowship hall of St. John UCC in Defiance, Mary Williams will tell of Mary Estey’s arrest, trial, and death.

The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome. In case of bad weather, call 419-636-4473 to insure the meeting has not been cancelled.

For the program, the wearing of masks is encouraged but not mandated. Distancing also is encouraged as much as possible.

