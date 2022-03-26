For the first time in the history of Four County Career Center — a student has been accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The Four County Career Center Board of Education president, Cindra Keeler, presented Brendan Degryse, a senior in the I.T. Academy-Computer Programming and Game Design program, with a proclamation of outstanding achievement for being accepted into the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. Brendan’s parents, Corey and Rochelle Degryse, supported their son during the presentation.
Brendan was nominated for this honor by U.S. Congressman Bob Latta. Each member of Congress, either in the House of Representatives or the Senate, is allowed a total of five appointees to each service academy.
“It was my sincere honor to nominate Brendan Degryse to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Brendan is an exemplary student and truly deserves this honor. I wish him the best during this pivotal point in his life,” said Latta.
Degryse’s achievement in being accepted to a U.S. Military Academy is the first time in the history of the career center to have a student with this accomplishment.
