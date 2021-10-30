Troy Stockman of Boy Scout Troop 77, sponsored by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Defiance, earned Eagle Scout rank during a Court of Honor on Oct. 17.
Stockman, 18, is the son of William and Tammy Stockman, Defiance. For his service project, Stockman planned, coordinated and directed a two-part project for the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District at its Penney Nature Center in rural Defiance. The center provides educational programs geared toward elementary youth.
The first part of the project included repairing, preparation work and painting picnic tables. The repair portion included replacing some of the picnic table legs that had been chewed by various critters to an unsafe condition. The next part of the project was scraping and sanding in preparation for the tables to be painted. The final part of the project included repainting the tables with two coats of paint.
Since the project was completed during the winter months, Stockman also coordinated transporting the tables to and from a heated barn. The second part of the project included relocating a sign from along the frontage of the center facing Ohio 15 to the shelter house, where the educational programs are held. Work involved removing, transporting, repairing, preparing, repainting and installing the sign.
To attain the rank of Eagle Scout, there are several key aspects included in the requirements. In addition to earning 21 merit badges, a scout must hold several positions of leadership within the troop, and complete a community service project in which the scout plans and coordinates the materials as well as the manpower. All Eagle Scout requirements must be completed prior to the scout reaching his 18th birthday.
Stockman ended his Boy Scout career with 25 merit badges, and served Troop 77 as assistant senior patrol leader; senior patrol leader (two terms); and troop guide. He accumulated 57 nights of camping and 80 hours of community service (not including time spent on his Eagle Scout project).
Stockman is in his senior year at Four County Career Center and is looking forward to a career in farming.
Less than ½ of 1% of the male population earns the coveted Eagle Scout rank, and fewer than 6% of youth in the Boy Scout program are able to reach the heights of Eagle Scout. Eagle Scout is the only youth award recognized by the Congress of the United States, and is the only civilian award allowed to be worn on a military uniform.
Scouting is opened to any young man or woman between the ages of 11-18. For more information on Boy Scout Troop 77, contact Scoutmaster Elliott at RodelBirds@hotmail.com, or call the church office at, 419-782-7121.
