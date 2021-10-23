Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met recently at St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance. President Carla Hartz welcomed 19 members of the sorority and one guest to the meeting.
Prior to the business meeting, Jane Myers and Erica Robarge gave a presentation on PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Support). The program emphasizes the importance of teaching expectations of all students rather than being reactionary and just punishing them for their behavior. It is a behavioral based program which emphasizes recognizing students following correct behavior.
Following the presentation, the business meeting was held. Areas reported on included ADK month, World Understanding, and Fraternity Education. Alpha Eta celebrated Founder’s Day with a program designed by Judy Dally. The celebration reminded the group of the early members who established the chapter 57years ago.
