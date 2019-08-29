FLORIDA — Jerry Lindhorst recently presented an early Florida days program at the Florida Branch Library. He shared tales from the earliest days of Florida until the present. As part of his presentation, Lindhorst displayed part of his collection of arrowheads and other artifacts from Native Americans.
Upcoming events at the Florida Branch Library include:
• Sept. 10, a book discussion of “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie. Extra copies of the book are available at the library.
• Sept. 19, the crochet group will meet. This meeting is open to anyone who likes to crochet, knit, weave or do other crafts.
• Handcrafted leather purses and bags by Sara Sonnenberg and Jamie Kinder will be on display throughout September. On Sept. 30, Sonnenberg and Kinder will present a demonstration of leather-working.
