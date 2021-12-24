Dear Santa,

How cold is it in the North Pole? These are some things I want for Christmas. i want an lol doll because I collect them and their fun to play with. I want a lol pet to go with my lol dolls. The thing I want most is a meco robot because I saw an ad and it made me want it. It's fun! I also want happiness. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

These are some things that I want for Christmas. I want roblox on my switch because I've never played it. I want a pet turtle because it would keep me kopeder. I want a remote control rodent because I can scare my sister. I want a pop it because you can pop it. Have a holly jolly Christmas.

Your Friend,

Khaline

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? These are some things I want for Christmas. I want a skateboard because my brother has one. I hope to get a sled because when I go outside there is a hill by my house. I also would like is a bike because my old one is too small. Merry Christmas.

Your Friend,

Luke

Dear Santa,

These are some things I want for Christmas. I would like a doll. I also would like art supply. I hope to get puzzle. I like to get a blanket. Merry Christmas!

Your Friend,

Kimberly

Dear Santa,

Are you ready for Christmas? These are some things I wish for. I really want a bilk because my bilk is too small. I also want V-bucks for fortnite and to get skins. I also want figise. See you soon Santa. Bye.

Your Friend,

Sanera

Dear Santa,

There are some things I want for Christmas. The thing I want the most is genshin impact because I see my brother and sister play it. I also want the latest play station because we don't have one. The last thing I want is a hover board because I've never had one before. I hope I'll see soon. Goodbye.

Your Friend,

Logan 

Dear Santa,

Here are some thing I want for Christmas. I hope to get a hover board because my friend has one. I also would like fidget because it calms me down. I would like a doll house because I would like a new princess doll house with lots of furniture. I hope I got this thing for Christmas.

Your Friend,

Aubree

Dear Santa,

How is it in the North Pole? These are some things I want for Christmas. I want a baby doll because my other one got thrown away. I want a painting. I want a desk in my room. I wish to see you on Christmas but don't put me on the naughty list please don't. I love you Santa!

Your Friend,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

Hi I have my Christmas tree up. Here are some things I want. I really want a new book. I also would want a new pet stuff animal fox plush. I really want a paint kit please because I love painting. I would love if I got a new pet cat. See you soon Santa.

Your Friend,

Adam

Dear Santa,

These are some things I want for Christmas. The thing I want the most is art supplies because I love art. I also would like some new lights for my room because my room is dark. I would love a couch board. I hope you a great Christmas.

Your Friend,

Kayla

Dear Santa,

These are some things that I want for Christmas. I would like a dream seeker because it has beautiful wings and hair. I also want poshin kit. I also would like a pet baby goat because I think they are cute. I want a pet rabbit because they are cute and fuzzy. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Your Friend,

Ella

