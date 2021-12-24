Dear Santa,
How cold is it in the North Pole? These are some things I want for Christmas. i want an lol doll because I collect them and their fun to play with. I want a lol pet to go with my lol dolls. The thing I want most is a meco robot because I saw an ad and it made me want it. It's fun! I also want happiness. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Olivia
xxx
Dear Santa,
These are some things that I want for Christmas. I want roblox on my switch because I've never played it. I want a pet turtle because it would keep me kopeder. I want a remote control rodent because I can scare my sister. I want a pop it because you can pop it. Have a holly jolly Christmas.
Your Friend,
Khaline
xxx
Dear Santa,
Hi! How are you? These are some things I want for Christmas. I want a skateboard because my brother has one. I hope to get a sled because when I go outside there is a hill by my house. I also would like is a bike because my old one is too small. Merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Luke
xxx
Dear Santa,
These are some things I want for Christmas. I would like a doll. I also would like art supply. I hope to get puzzle. I like to get a blanket. Merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Kimberly
xxx
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for Christmas? These are some things I wish for. I really want a bilk because my bilk is too small. I also want V-bucks for fortnite and to get skins. I also want figise. See you soon Santa. Bye.
Your Friend,
Sanera
xxx
Dear Santa,
There are some things I want for Christmas. The thing I want the most is genshin impact because I see my brother and sister play it. I also want the latest play station because we don't have one. The last thing I want is a hover board because I've never had one before. I hope I'll see soon. Goodbye.
Your Friend,
Logan
xxx
Dear Santa,
Here are some thing I want for Christmas. I hope to get a hover board because my friend has one. I also would like fidget because it calms me down. I would like a doll house because I would like a new princess doll house with lots of furniture. I hope I got this thing for Christmas.
Your Friend,
Aubree
xxx
Dear Santa,
How is it in the North Pole? These are some things I want for Christmas. I want a baby doll because my other one got thrown away. I want a painting. I want a desk in my room. I wish to see you on Christmas but don't put me on the naughty list please don't. I love you Santa!
Your Friend,
Olivia
xxx
Dear Santa,
Hi I have my Christmas tree up. Here are some things I want. I really want a new book. I also would want a new pet stuff animal fox plush. I really want a paint kit please because I love painting. I would love if I got a new pet cat. See you soon Santa.
Your Friend,
Adam
xxx
Dear Santa,
These are some things I want for Christmas. The thing I want the most is art supplies because I love art. I also would like some new lights for my room because my room is dark. I would love a couch board. I hope you a great Christmas.
Your Friend,
Kayla
xxx
Dear Santa,
These are some things that I want for Christmas. I would like a dream seeker because it has beautiful wings and hair. I also want poshin kit. I also would like a pet baby goat because I think they are cute. I want a pet rabbit because they are cute and fuzzy. I hope you have a good Christmas.
Your Friend,
Ella
xxx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.