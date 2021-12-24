Dear Santa,
Is Candy being good this year? Thank you for the Barbie. This year for Christmas I want a flying fairy. And a LoL doll. And there thing is being together. I can't wait to see what you get me.
Love Your Friend,
Kora
xxxx
Dear Santa,
Did you know you eat about 8 billion plates of cookies!! Thanks for the tablet. This year for Christmas I would like a science kit for Christmas. Tip to not get a stomach ache is give your reindeer half your cookies.
Your Friend,
Brevin
xxx
Dear Santa,
How is my old elf Rosey? Thank you for the tablet last year. This year I want a guinea pig. I need for homeless people to have shelter. Thank you for the elves.
Love,
Trey
xxx
Dear Santa,
Are your reindeer almost ready to lead the sleigh? Thanks for my stuff animal. This year for Christmas I want to get Tonka the dog. Also I want a pop it. Have a fun trip.
Your Favorite Kid,
Carley
xxx
Dear Santa,
How long does it take to make toys. Thank you for the new PS4 controllers last year. This year I want a toy tn j loner plushy. I want to get my mom a baby yoda. Hope you have fun this year.
Love,
Gabriel
xxx
Dear Santa,
Santa how's your reindeer doing? Thank you for the hover board last year. This year I want rainbow rare Pokemon cards. And a Jamal Chase jersey. Have a safe trip to my house.
Your Favorite Kid,
Kolton
xxx
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? Thanks Santa for the robot last year! This year for Christmas I want a phone. Also I want a German Shepard have a nice trip.
Your Friend,
Kendall
xxx
Dear Santa,
How is my elf cupcake? Thank you for the ball last year. This year for Christmas I want legos and a dog. And I want to see dogs getting adopted. And your awesome Santa Claus.
Love,
Falynn
xxx
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for my snowmobile. For Christmas I want a 410 and a TV. Have a safe trip.
Your Favorite Kid,
Caden
xxx
Dear Santa,
Are you ready for Christmas? Thank you Santa for my headset. I want a IPhone 13 I want every homeless people to have a house and money.
Your Favorite Kid,
Jackson
xxx
Dear Santa,
Do you know my elf Muffin? Thank you for the tie dye kit. This year I want a Nintendo switch. This year I need a new blanket. Have a safe trip.
Your Friend,
Harper
xxx
Dear Santa,
Do you have fun dropping presents off! Thank you for the jump shoes. This year for Christmas I want a Nintendo switch. Also, I want a new hover board I hope you have a great trip.
Love,
Carissa
xxx
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? Thank you for the hat. I would like Patrick Mahomes jersey and new shoes. Have a holly jolly Christmas!
Love,
Henry
xxx
Dear Santa,
How did you become Santa? Thank you for the TV. I would like a Pop It and new shoes. Have a holly jolly Christmas!
Love,
Skyler
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a toy fire truck. I want a toy police car. How old are you. Im good this year. I'm so excited for Christmas day! I want a toy box. I want a 1,000 piece army men toy set.
Your Friend,
Ava
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a I Phone 13 Pro Max. I also want LED lights. I also want a Mac book Pro. I want a Go Pro hero. I want a game beaming.drive. I also need a Roku TV.
Your Friend,
John
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a squish mellow. My little sister Kinley wants a Nintendo switch and animal crossing. Can I have a elf? I want a rainbow corn. Do you have kids if you do how many? How many elves do you have?
Your Friend,
Aubree
xxx
Dear Santa,
I will like a VR, PC and a minecraft crafting table. You are also so nice. How many elves do you have? My brother wants a V-Bucks card. My mom will like some books. My sister will want some dolls. My dad will like a drill.
Your Friend,
Bryson
xxx
Dear Santa,
Santa can I please have a book and a rc car. How many elves do you have? Thank you for bringing me presents. How many reindeer do you have? how many presents do you deliver each year?
Your Friend,
Chester
xxx
Dear Santa,
I would like a hoyg pigny pop and a stuffed animal. Also I wanted to say thank you for coming to my house and give me presents. I want to ask if Arthur works at the north pole?
Your Friend,
Marleya
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffed animal sea turtle. I want a stuffed animal snakes. I want a Nintendo switch. Do you have Rudolph?
Your Friend,
Makayla
xxx
Dear Santa,
My name is Kailyn. For Christmas can I please have more drawing stuff and some Legos.What is the weather at the North Pole.
Your Friend,
Kailyn
xxx
Dear Santa,
What have you been at the North Pole it is getting cold here. I will like to have please 17 mini brands 5 prizez. I really want some please get me some please please please. And I will like a magic mixy please please please. And I will like to have please a talking unicorn it can move and talk and more stuff hope you have a great day I love you Santa.
Love,
Charlotte
xxx
Dear Santa,
I wish you a merry Christmas. Do you like pizza what do your elves like pizza do you go on a vacation can you fly in chimneys if you do cool.
Alli
xxx
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer. Please can you get me a hover board and an xbox and an xbox controller why do you like cookies so much?
Your Friend,
Jaxon
xxx
Dear Santa,
So you know I mostly don't care what I get but I only want a couple of things but you already know what it is so I'm not gonna say it but two days until Christmas.
Your Friend,
Mason
xxx
Dear Santa,
I don't know but do you have a dog? What is your favorite cookies. I want a elf on the shelf. How is your reindeer's going.
Your Friend,
Morgan
xxx
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookie. How are the reindeer are they nice. I want a Barbie dream house. I wish that my brother would stay more days. I love the hard work you do.
Your Friend,
Harper
xxx
Dear Santa,
This year I want a lot of things. I told Elfie to look at my Christmas list to tell you what I want. Today she is in my candy bowl. She might come home with a Kit Kat. I want a bunch of L.O.L. doll.
Your Friend,
Caroline
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo Siwa stuff and everything girl stuff for Christmas my brother Jaxson he wants boy stuff. How are your reindeer? How many reindeer do you got? Do you like Christmas? My teacher is the most important teacher in the school Miss Willes!
Your Friend,
Mackenxie
xxx
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer. My name is Rosie. I have a sister and a brother. My brother wants Pokemon cards. My sister wants stuff toys. What is your favorite cookie? Your elf is watching me.
Your Friend,
Rosie
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a Big toy for Christmas. I want my teacher to get me something good. I hope that this year is going to be a good year. And how are the reindeer.
Your Friend,
Evelyn
xxx
Dear Santa,
How is your reindeer going I hope you have fun they really want a little live pet for Christmas and how is your elves doing have fun.
Saegan
xxxx
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. Well not too good but I hope I have been good enough that I can get three things. First a scrapbook set. Next to lose some teeth. Last I want to go to see Lily and Nora and that is it. Merry Christmas!! P.S. I believe in you.
Your Truly,
Brooklyn
xxx
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year so this year for Christmas I want a FNAF toy Bonnie plush. Springtrap plush. Golden Freddy plush. What do you do often? What's your favorite color? And also what bed do you have? And for Christmas I want a FNAF Freddy Figure that's all.
Your Friend,
Oliver
xxx
Dear Santa,
How did you become Santa? Thank you for the car. I would like a football and nerf game. Have a holly jolly Christmas!
Love,
Devon
xxxx
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a good time. Santa what I really want for Christmas is a toy horse only that's all. What is your favorite reindeer Santa? Santa what's your favorite color mine is red and blue. Santa your the best Santa.
Your Friend,
Kim
xxx
Dear Santa,
I love my elf on the shelf. She is nice. I don't want any toys but you can do what you want so you can or don't have to. Just one thing I would like is a butterfly ornament. It is a tradition. If you can do it. I love Christmas.
Sincerely,
Zoe
xxx
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite color mine is blue. Can I please have a lego set. I will always believe in you. Can I have a barbie house and some Barbies. I have been good.
Your Friend,
Harper
xxx
Dear Santa,
How did you become Santa? Thank you for the baby alive. I would like a skateboard and necklace. Have a holly jolly Christmas!
Love,
Miranda
xxx
Dear Santa,
I have been good I want a lot but I will get and tell you two things I want the most a WW2 gun toy and remote helicopter. What is your favorite color, is it true that you have Rudolph the red nosed reindeer.
Sincerely,
Andrew
xxx
Dear Santa,
Can I ask if Elfie is ok because she fell off the tree please. I would like to make the viris for Christmas. How is the Santa cam on the bus and at home. I love your helpers. I like your suit. What is your favorite cookies? I would like a camera and a go pro. please.
Your Friend,
Allie
xxx
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies do you like? How is your wife doing? Can I please have a Barbie for Christmas and pop its. Do you want to be friends. Have I been good this year Santa. I like your wrapping paper. I like your big bird.
Your Friend,
Ava
xxx
Dear Santa,
Santa my favorite color is blue what is yours. Can you please get me some lottery tickets. You are very for our toys. I am good because I help clean.
Love,
Gavin
xxx
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I want a baby alive and lots of popits. Have a Merry Christmas! I love you.
Your Friend,
Cadence
xxx
