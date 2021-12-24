Dear Santa,
Yes I have been good this year! Can I please have some new clothes? Santa can you give presents to the kids that are too ill to come home for Christmas Eve? Santa can you give the homeless people some warm winter clothes? Santa can you bring some extra blankets and toys for the cats and dogs for Christmas Eve? Merry Christmas Santa!
Your Friend,
Jaidyn
xxx
Dear Santa,
Christmas would not be good if it wasn't for you for christmas for the hospital I would like a stuffed animal and a coloring book with markers. I would like some scented markers and also a coloring book and a candy cane.
Your Friend,
Kendall
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want legos because I don't have any. Please give a toy or a blanket to the animal shelter I want a dog but my mom won't let me have a dog. Please give a toy to the sick children in the hospital. Please give warm clothes for the homeless people please. I want a couch for my room because I have a TV in my room I watch it everyday.
Your Friend,
Hadley
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a tablet and I want you to get warm clothes for people in need, make sure they get gloves and hats and shoes and give them gifts and money and food and drinks.
Your Friend,
Adalynne
xxx
Dear Santa,
We meet again...hi! I just want to talk to you about what I want for Christmas. First I want the poor people in the hospital and all the people and close for poor people and for me. Good luck and more things I will tell you some more things.
Your Friend,
Ashanti
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a SWAT and army legos and police ones too and a little one of you Santa and a little toy dog and six SWAT guy and a six army guy that is all I want this year oh and I want everyone to get what they want.
Love,
Waylon
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a blanket a hat a IPad Pro gloves and my Pap Pap.
Your Friend,
Jake
xxx
Dear Santa,
I wish that the kids are really okay to go back home and the persists are okay to go back home and Santa I wish for a Nintendo Switch.
Your Friend,
Maverick
xxx
Dear Santa,
Can I have Legos for Christmas! Reason one because I can share with my friends. Reason two they are fun to play with. Reason three they are cool to build.
Sincerely,
Khloe
xxx
Dear Santa,
Why I really want Jordan's is because I really need new shoes. Why I really do is because they're cool. Why I really want them is because I like high top shoes.
Sincerely,
Caleb
xxx
Dear Santa,
I really really want a phone. Because I can use it for emergencies. I really really want a phone because if I'm in danger I can call my Mom. I really really want a phone because I've been good all year.
Your Pal,
Makenna
xxx
Dear Santa,
I really want a puppy. Reason 1 is really cute. I like dogs. I can play with my dog.
Your Best Friend,
Braxton
xxx
Dear Santa,
I really want a VR headset for Christmas. Reason one I was good all year. Reason two it's better then Xbox one. Reason three I can make a planet in the VR headset.
Your Pal,
Owen
xxx
Dear Santa,
I really want a bank account. Why I need it is someone could steal my money. Someone could say rob me and say give me your money but if I have a bank account they can't. I was good all year.
Sincerely,
Aryiana
xxxx
Dear Santa,
I would like a Billie B. Brown book. Reason one because I like it. Next reason I have been good. Last reason I read it a lot.
Sincerely,
Mya
Dear Santa,
I really want a bunny. Because I have a fair coming up and I want to show everyone my bunny. Because I have been good all year.
Love,
Allison
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a red and silver phone case. Reason one I have been good all year. Reason two I really want it. Reason three I will like it more.
Sincerely,
Dezirae
xxx
Dear Santa,
I really really want a Jurassic World set, reason one why I should get it is I work hard for it. Reason two why I should get it is because it is cool. Reason three why I should get it I should get it because I like Dinos.
Your Pal,
Qainn
xxx
Dear Santa, I want a toy for dog. Because my dog likes to play. And my dog breaks her toys on accident. She would play with it.
Sincerely,
Dannte
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a Mario 3DS. One reason is that my old 3DS is broken. Another reason is that the 3DS charger is broken. The last reason is that I've been a good boy. I hope I get a Mario 3DS.
Sincerely,
Parker
xxx
Dear Santa,
The reason I want a hamster is because that will be so fluffy and because I will them with my life then because they are cute.
Your Pal,
Jace
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want my two front teeth for Christmas because I have been good all year my front teeth are important because I can't bite into stuff.
Sincerely,
Aden
xxx
Dear Santa,
I really want a lego train set so I can stop thinking about it. I want a lego train because they are cool. I want a lego train because they are fun.
Sincerely,
Easton
xxx
Dear Santa,
I really really really want a drone for Christmas. Because I have been good all year. I can share it. It will make me less bored.
Sincerely,
Luca
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a Xbox game. I want a Nintendo game. And a Lego set. I want a apple watch and a phone. Ps5.
Love,
Braedyn
xxx
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas, I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and don't care about the presents all I care about is you! The one present I want is a PS5 and you can pick the rest. And can you keep a secret and can you give me an elf on the shelf please and can I give you cookies this Christmas and all the every other Christmas's and you are still alive right because I believe in you and everybody better too!
Your Friend,
Clayton
xxx
Dear Santa,
I can't wait for Christmas and can I get a Elf on the shelf please if you can I want a girl please. Or a boy either way. I will love it also I want a Barbie Dream house please.
Your Friend,
Harper
xxx
Dear Santa,
It's almost Christmas and I've just got my Christmas tree up! It was fun, do you know what I want for Christmas? A sketch book and drawing pencils. I think Rudolph is generous and kind! Thank you for giving stuff to people that aren't as blessed as we are! I will leave stuff out for you! And tell Mrs. Claus I said hi, thank you! And I believe that you exist. Don't tell the elves but I'm going to set up traps for them, but be careful!
Love,
Lillian
xxx
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want new clothes, and a new oculus, and a new Nintendo game, and for your reindeer and Rudolph I will leave carrots out for them and I will miss my elf so that's all I want.
Love,
Aubrey
xxx
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of stuff. First I want you to bless my sister and then I want you to bless my mom and dad and Lith and me and then I want other stuff. Like clothes and a oculus. Nintendo, I Phone, and remote control car. One more thing, have a happy Christmas.
Love,
Trinty,
xxx
Dear Santa,
I wish you a merry Christmas one gift I would like is LOL balls and gems. That's all thank you for last Christmas. And also I love your elves and Christmas.
Your Friend,
Alyssia
xxx
Dear Santa,
It's almost Christmas and I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want 5,000 V-bucks, among us pop it, build a Lego set, Spongebob plush, and FNAF that's all merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Silas
xxx
Dear Santa,
I wish you good luck for all the might you have I hope you give children happiness for presents and I want FNAF stuffed animal and minecraft squish mellow and a Nintendo switch and FNAF full collection.
Your Friend,
Ares
xxx
Dear Santa,
I know I wrote to you once this year but last time I wrote to you it was at home because we wanted to but now I am writing to you because my teacher wanted to and I hope you get this.
Love,
Jameson
xxx
