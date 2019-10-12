Joy Lehnert, the daughter of Defiance residents Owens “Red” and Anita Tolbert, was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. Lt. Col. Lehnert is the director of the Military Foreign Language School in Washington, D.C.
