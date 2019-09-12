FLORIDA — Sara Sonnenberg and Jamie Kinder will present a demonstration of leather working at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Florida Public Library.
In addition, leather purses and handbags created by Sonnenberg and Kinder will be on display at the library throughout out September.
The library is located at the west end of Florida in the red church building. Library hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.
