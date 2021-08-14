The 89th Koerner Reunion set to be held virtually via Zoom on Aug. 29.

Descendants of Gottlieb David Koerner are invited to attend the virtual event. They should send an email to koerner.reunion@gmail.com for link information.

Those with questions regarding the Zoom format should leave a message for Teresa Koerner Johnson, program chairman, at 419-519-3014. General questions about the reunion should be directed to Jo Ellen Mavis, president, at 419-551-3068.

