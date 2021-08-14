The 89th Koerner Reunion set to be held virtually via Zoom on Aug. 29.
Descendants of Gottlieb David Koerner are invited to attend the virtual event. They should send an email to koerner.reunion@gmail.com for link information.
Those with questions regarding the Zoom format should leave a message for Teresa Koerner Johnson, program chairman, at 419-519-3014. General questions about the reunion should be directed to Jo Ellen Mavis, president, at 419-551-3068.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.