Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the 88th annual Koerner family reunion has been moved to a virtual format.
Descendants of Gottlieb David Koerner are invited to attend the virtual Koerner reunion scheduled for Aug. 30 via ZOOM, a web-based video conferencing tool. The ZOOM session will be from 2-4 p.m. Send an email to: koerner.reunion@gmail.com for link information.
For questions regarding the ZOOM format, you may leave a message for program chairman Teresa Koerner Johnson at 419-519-3014. General questions about the reunion may be directed to president Jo Ellen Mavis at 419-551-3068.
