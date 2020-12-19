Emily Keefer, member of Cadette Girl Scout Troop 10155 from Tinora High School, has completed the requirements for her Silver Award, which is the highest award a Cadette can earn and is second only to the Girl Scout Gold Award. Keefer has worked over the past two years completing the necessary requirements for this award and has achieved the high standards and goals expressed by Juliette Gordon Low, who founded the Girl Scout organization in 1912.
Keefer loves the outdoors and wanted to help solve a problem for the local Girl Scout camp. The idea of building bat boxes came from one of her resident camp stays where one of the tent units “housed” a bat family. She researched all kinds of bat box patterns and was able to get free wood donated from Sauder Woodworking to build the boxes. Keefer learned how to measure, cut, stain, assemble and install her boxes. Keefer has now installed six bat boxes at various locations at Camp Libbey. Her hope is that the bats will find this safe environment instead of the tents the girls sleep in. By making a bat house that mimics the space between bark and a tree trunk, the bats will feel at home and be ready to eat up more than 1,200 mosquitoes per hour.
Keefer has worked more than 50 hours to complete her requirements for the Silver Award.
