The November meeting of the Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa was held recently at St John United Church of Christ. Judy Dally, acting president in the absence of Carla Hartz, welcomed 15 members and one guest.
Bashar Kanouh from the Ohio Department of Transportation was the guest speaker. He described the process it took to construct the Purple Heart Bridge along with showing many pictures of the demolition of the old bridge and the building of the new one. He stated that it is estimated that 30,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily. Defiance has a lot of history that dates back to the construction of Fort Defiance. The bridges that have crossed near the same part connecting the city north of Defiance, to the rest of the city, have been part of that history.
Kanouh also told the group about his life growing up in Syria and then eventually moving to Defiance. The education system in Syria is vastly different in expectations and life after school than in the United States. Students have little say in their career choice but rather it depends on scores from demanding tests.
In addition to the program, Sue Baker gave the thought of the day which was the sharing of a poem In Everything Gives Thanks. Also, Arlene Rozevink gave a report on what she learned about the situation that is unfortunately happening in Haiti. Members were also reminded that the group is helping the ITE student at Ohio State University during the month of January.
