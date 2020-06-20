HICKSVILLE — On June 11, the Joel Frost Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) met together in an outdoor meeting at the beautiful park in Hicksville. The group had canceled its March and April meetings and postponed its May meeting, and were very happy to be able to have an in-person meeting at last.
At the last meeting which took place in November, members unanimously approved a donation made to the National Library of the hefty copy of “Paulding County in the Great War.”
Since the November meeting, the group has lost two of its beloved “Daughters.” Gladys M. Walters-Donson, former regent and founding member of the group, passed away Dec. 21. Mary Etta Culler-Horvath former teacher passed away Feb. 15. Both of these ladies were lovers of history, genealogy, faith, family and patriotism. These are the very things valued by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Moving forward, the Joel Frost Chapter plans to set up again this year at the Fairview School for the U.S. 127 Yard Sale beginning Aug. 6.
The NSDAR is a service organization and was established by an act of congress in 1891. Cumulative membership now exceeds 1 million “Daughters,” they continue to serve in many ways. Constitution Week, good citizen, conservation, women’s issues, service to veterans; these are a few examples of the dozens of national committees from which to choose. Membership is not excluded based on race or politics, it depends upon a provable bloodline to someone who lived at the time and helped win the cause of the American Revolution, that is to say a “patriot.” For information about joining NSDAR, email rondagarbin@gmail.com.
