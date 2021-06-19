Jewell American Legion Post 635 selected two local high school juniors as delegates to American Legion Buckeye Boys State which began June 13 and concludes Sunday.
Chosen delegates were Nicholas Rohrs, who will be a senior at Tinora High School, and Jacob Stiltner, who will be a senior at Ayersville High School.
Buckeye Boys State is and eight-day hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping Ohio government.
Founded in 1936, Buckeye Boys State is the largest Boys State program in the nation with an attendance of more than 1,200 annually, representing nearly 600 Ohio high schools, several on-line high schools, and the home schooled community.
Buckeye Boys State is held on the campus of Miami University in Oxford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.