OAKWOOD — An ice cream social will be held July 24 from 4-7 p.m. at Twin Oaks United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 200 E. Main St., Oakwood. A chicken quarter dinner, featuring scalloped potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and brownie will be served, as will homemade vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, raspberry and maple ice cream.

The meal is available for a freewill donation.

